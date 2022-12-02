Over-65s showcase artwork in Rathvilly

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Arts Festival’s The Long and Short of It exhibition went on tour recently when it opened in The Green Lemon Café, Rathvilly.

The featured artworks and animations were created by older members of the Rathvilly community in collaboration with a team of professional artists and were inspired by memories of coming together to dance to the showbands that once travelled the country.

The Long and Short of It is a project by Carlow Arts Festival that provides quality arts opportunities for the over-65s in Hacketstown, Rathvilly, Myshall and Graiguecullen. The work will ultimately feature in a dedicated The Long and Short of It exhibition at Carlow Arts Festival in June 2023.

The Long and Short of It is funded by Creative Ireland’s Creativity in Older Age Fund and delivered in partnership with Carlow Arts Office and Carlow County Development Partnership.

*For a full gallery of photos from the exhibition see an upcoming edition of The Nationalist