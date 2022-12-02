Pres students take part in language day

Friday, December 02, 2022

 

Language champions Mia Dowling, Lexie Doogue, Ben Yeates, Emma Power, Cathal Moriarty and Lucy Callinan.

 

PRESENTATION College transition-year students took part for the first time in the national #ThinkLanguages Day.

Several students were appointed as language champions and decorated the school ahead of the event, hanging flags and bunting around the place.

It took weeks of planning, but it was all worth it. The students enjoyed a film in their chosen language, took part in an online quiz with students from up to 180 schools in Ireland, enjoyed croissants and German Christmas biscuits.

They also received several language-orientated gifts, including booklets, notebooks, highlighters and pens. Cathal and Ben then visited all classes distributing booklets in various world languages and students who had completed the various puzzles received badges.

Joao, a Brazilian student, taught his classmates a little Portuguese. All-in-all, it was a successful day. Thanks to the teachers and TY coordinator for facilitating the day.

 

