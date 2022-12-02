Pupils fill showboxes for overseas peers

By Suzanne Pender

LOVINGLY wrapped and brim-full of gifts, the children from St Brigid’s NS, Grange excelled this year with their Team Hope Christmas Shoebox appeal.

This annual event is always incredibly well supported at the school and this year was no different, with children from junior infants to sixth class actively getting involved to create their shoeboxes.

Each shoebox is filled with essential items such as hats, scarves, socks or toothbrushes, with plenty of room left for little gifts, surprises and treats.

The Grange shoeboxes will join the hundreds of shoeboxes created by schoolchildren all over Co Carlow and will be shipped to needy children around the world in the coming weeks.