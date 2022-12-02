Rejoice – free parking until 3 January

By Suzanne Pender

SHOPPING in Carlow has never been easier, thanks to the introduction of car parking incentives to encourage everyone to shop local.

At a recent meeting of Carlow municipal district, acting director of services Kieran Cullinan outlined parking arrangements for the Christmas period.

From 1 December to 3 January, there is free car parking at the town hall, Green Bank Road and Visual car parks. Pay and display zones have free car parking from 9.30am to noon and from 3-6.30pm daily.

Thirty-minute, free on-street parking continues to apply at Tullow Street (upper and lower), Dublin Street, Kennedy Street, Castle Hill and Potato Market during the period.

Cllr John Cassin stated that there is “a bit of a buzz around town,” which was welcome. He also asked about the new licencing bylaws for traders and asked if it was possible for the Local Enterprise Office to meet with those affected to go through the new bylaws.

Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise, stated that the new bylaws applied to all three MDs within the county. He stated the bylaws would go on display next week, while there will be clinics to outline the change to licences, adding the LEO was willing to meet with people.