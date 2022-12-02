SETU shortlisted for two diversity/inclusion awards

‘Championing equality, diversity and inclusion is part of who I am’ – Dr Mary Kent

SOUTH East Technological University (SETU) has been shortlisted in two categories of the National Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate and champion individuals and organisations that go above and beyond in their commitment to providing excellence in all key areas of diversity and inclusion.

The university has been nominated for awards in the advancement of LGBTQ+ inclusion award, sponsored by the National Lottery, and the employee of the year award, with Dr Mary Doyle Kent from the School of Engineering shortlisted, sponsored by Musgraves.

Professor Veronica Campbell, president of SETU, said: “We are really pleased to be shortlisted for two awards. As first-time entrants to these inaugural awards, this is recognition that our work on LGBTQ+ inclusion in SETU and our focus on diversity and inclusion is having a hugely positive impact and is something to be valued and celebrated.

Dr Cara Daly, speaking on behalf of the SETU LGBTQ+ staff network said: “Our network is delighted that SETU is nominated in the National Diversity and Inclusion Awards for LGBTQ+ inclusion. As a network, we are committed to enhancing LGBTQ+ visibility in the university and to ensuring that the varied communities we serve know that SETU is a welcoming environment in which to study and work.

‘‘As LGBTQ+ people, our working and studying lives should be as equal and inclusive as possible, because when a person feels respected and valued for who they are, they are much more likely to fulfil their potential.

“Our network was pleased to be able to provide strong input into the new SETU gender identity and expression policy and we hope its implementation will be pioneering in terms of making SETU a very attractive place for trans, intersex and non-binary people to study and work. Together with our many allies, we look forward to continuing our work in the years to some.”

Dr Mary Doyle Kent, who has been shortlisted in the employee of the year award category, said: “It is a fabulous honour for me to be nominated as SETU’s candidate for employee of the year award as part of the prestigious National Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2023. This award category recognises an individual in the workplace who goes the extra mile to champion diversity and inclusion above and beyond their day job. I am absolutely delighted to have been chosen as one of the five finalists.

“Championing equality, diversity and inclusion is part of who I am, both inside and outside the workplace. As a female engineer and engineering lecturer, I have a unique understanding of the importance of a nurturing and inclusive culture and how this enables the individual to reach their full potential. My engineering EDI journey started in SETU but now has brought me onto national and international platforms, both in Engineers Ireland and the International Federation of Automatic Control.

“As a working mother and carer, I believe that the establishment of SETU’s caring employees initiative will have a very positive affect on our working environment and this will filter through in our approach to students, who often are parents and carers, too. In essence, I am delighted that that EDI is recognised as a vital part of who we are and what we do in SETU and that my efforts over the last two decades are being acknowledged in this way.”

Judged by a panel of leading experts in Diversity and Inclusion (D&I), the National Diversity and Inclusion Awards applaud and acknowledge those organisations that are creating positive change in all areas of D&I in the workplace.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Croke Park on 2 February.