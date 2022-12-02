What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, December 02, 2022

The deaths of two men after a stabbing and car crash in Co Monaghan dominate the front pages.

The Irish Independent, Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star name the two men involved. The papers say Christopher Mooney (60) died in a stabbing incident at his home, while Kieran Hamill (37) died after being hit by a car nearby. They claim Mooney was a convicted sex offender.

The Irish Daily Mail claims the two men were “known to each other”. The paper also has a prominent feature on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries.

The Irish Times reports that the Government’s landmark plan to address the housing crisis could be derailed by a marked slowdown in building activity.

A €12 million High Court settlement with a teenager whose mother took sodium valproate while pregnant could open the floodgates to dozens more cases, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Belfast Telegraph says the PSNI has admitted that it broke intelligence-gathering rules to spy on its own senior officers. It also highlights a “targeted” killing in Newry on Thursday night.

The British papers focus on royal crisis as the working week concludes.

The Daily Express, Metro and The Sun all report on the trailer being released for Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix documentary, with the timing of the trailer called into question as it coincides with the US trip of Prince William and Kate.

The Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the issue.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says William and Kate’s visit has also been overshadowed by the racism row engulfing the late Queen Elizabeth’s lady in waiting, Lady Susan Hussey.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports plans are being discussed for a coordinated Christmas strike by nurses, ambulance workers and hospital staff.

The i carries images of crammed postal depots as mail workers warn cards may not arrive in time for Christmas.

Rail union workers have been urged to halt planned strikes with a “festive truce”, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail reports former health secretary Matt Hancock’s book has revealed a “bonkers” plan to release thousands of prisoners was considered by ministers during the Covid pandemic.

The Independent says only four Afghan refugees have been brought to the UK since the fall of Kabul.

The Telegraph leads with the British government watering down a free speech law designed to prevent universities from “cancelling” controversial speakers.

And the Financial Times reports private equity group Blackstone has placed a limit on withdrawals from its real estate investment fund.

