What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW Co Council received nine planning applications between 25 November and 2 December.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Carlow Brewing Company wish to erect three water tanks, having maximum height of 12 metres above ground level, and two existing grain silos at Muinebheag Business Park, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

BoyleSports 2 Unlimited wish to change an existing shop unit (No 21 Main Street) from retail use to bookmakers’ office use and combine No 21 with existing bookmakers’ office at No 22 Main Street to form one larger bookmakers’ office at Main Street, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

Peter Salter wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling and new entrance at Main Street, Ballon.

Carlow

Padraic Dunne wishes to construct a car storage and sales area, shipping container being used as storage and office at Askea Business Park, O’Brien Road, Carlow.

Umberto Tavolieri wishes to change use of existing first-floor storage area to residential use with ground floor access at No 24 Dublin Street, Carlow.

Padraig Cawley wishes to demolish dwelling house and storage shed and the construction of two single storey semi-detached dwellings at Rose Park, Glendale Avenue, Carlow.

Garryhill

Caroline Hayes wishes to retain vehicular entrance and parking area, existing domestic shed and patio area at Sheean, Garryhill.

Milford

Sabine and Nicholas Forestier-Walker wish to construct development which consists of extension, refurbishment, repairs of existing dwelling, which is a protected structure, including the demolition of non-original extensions. The original footprint of the dwelling to be reroofed at a lower level to tie in with roof of adjacent three-bed annex. Permission is also sought for construction of single-storey contemporary extension to the side of house at Lenham Lodge, Cloghristick, Milford.

Paul and Denise Dowling wish to retain extension at the rear of dwelling, 20 steel frame shed and permission for change of use of public house to domestic dwelling at Tomard, Milford.