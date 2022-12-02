WWHS society lecture on ‘monster’ rally of 1843

The Lalor Centre, Baltinglass

By Elizabeth Lee

WEST Wicklow Historical Society is hosting a lecture titled Remember Mullaghmast’: the past, nationalism and the south Kildare ‘monster’ meeting.

On Sunday 1 October 1843, thousands of people converged on the Rath of Mullaghmast near the village of Ballitore, Co Kildare for a carefully orchestrated and richly symbolic public event.

This was to be the second in a trio of especially large ‘monster’ meetings of Daniel O’Connell’s ‘great Repeal year.’ The rath was selected because it was the site of the 1577 massacre of native Irish chieftains. A lecture by local historian Cora Crampton will explore how and why the site’s traumatic past was resuscitated and why a mass gathering of Leinster people assembled for a peaceful and unified protest so alarmed the authorities.

Cora is a native of Baltinglass, a long-standing member of WWHS, a committee member and a regular contributor to the journal. She was the 2021 recipient of the lord Walter FitzGerald prize, awarded by the Co Kildare Archaeological Society for original historical research which forms the basis of this lecture. Cora recently completed an MA in English literature at Maynooth University.

The lecture will take place in the Lalor Centre (W91 XW57), near St Joseph’s church, Baltinglass on Tuesday 6 December at 8pm and admission is €5.