Carlow businesswoman writes guide on how to grow a business

A CARLOW businesswoman hopes to lift the lid on how growing businesses can prosper with her new book.

Mary Hayden, who is originally from Bawnree, Old Leighlin, has published her first book, ***From the ground up: 10 basic building blocks for business***. The book is a practical guide that breaks down the fundamental concepts needed to have a successful business.

The book is jargon-free and is geared towards businesspeople from a non-finance background who have an excellent product or service.

“I wanted to find an affordable way to equip them with questions or information they need to know, as most companies get their accounts at the end of the year, but don’t know what to ask the accountant. Or what other things they may look at to drive their company forward.”

Mary started writing the book during the first lockdown back in 2020, drawing from her 25 years of working with corporate and privately-owned companies within all business life stages (start-up, growth and mature turnaround). A business and operations specialist, she provides consultancy services for firms that want to improve their performance, focusing specifically in the areas of finance, operations and streamlining processes.

This first edition has been published just in time for Christmas and is available in the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge as well as on Amazon in physical paperback and as a Kindle eBook.

She said: “I wrote this book because I believe every business owner should have access to quality information – it doesn’t matter what stage of business you are at, or what industry you are in; these basics still apply!”

Mary went to school in Presentation De La Salle College, Bagenalstown and now lives in Paulstown. She has amassed various qualifications, but started out as a management accountant before attending the National College of Taxations and moving into the Lean methodology and digital transformation. She has worked with Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Ireland, while also being a board member of Carlow/Kilkenny Skillnet and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). She also offers her time as a mentor for regional leaders in Networks Ireland and CIMA.