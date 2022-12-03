Controlled explosion carried out on viable pipe bomb discovered in Co Down

  • Home >
Saturday, December 03, 2022

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have carried out a controlled explosion on a viable pipe bomb-type device found in Co Down.

The security alert, in Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge, has now ended, a PSNI spokesman said.

Officers and ammunition experts had been called to the scene.

The device has been taken away for tests, a cordon has been removed and the road has reopened.

The spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 768 03/12/22.”

