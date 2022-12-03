Man arrested after teenage girl assaulted with bat

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police are appealing for information following a report that a teenage girl was assaulted with a bat in Co Armagh.

The incident was reported in the Obins Street area of Portadown on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.15pm, officers attended Obins Street after it was reported that a teenage girl had been assaulted by a man armed with a bat.

Police in Portadown are appealing for information following the report of an assault in the Obins Street area of the town on Friday 2nd December. pic.twitter.com/7anQAWuSVq — Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (@PSNIABC) December 3, 2022

“One man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and has since been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries to be conducted.

“Our inquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1855 02/12/22.”