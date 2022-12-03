Man’s body found after search on Donegal mountain

A man’s body has been found on a Donegal mountain.

The remains were found on Errigal mountain, a popular area for walkers and climbers.

The discovery followed a search of the area at first light.

Among those involved in the search were the Irish Coast Guard and members of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.

The search was halted around 9am when remains were found.

The identity or the age of the deceased or how he died has not yet been released.

Gardaí confirmed that the body has been removed from the scene and a postmortem will take place in due course.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.