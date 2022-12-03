New appeal over disappearance of woman last seen in 2000

Saturday, December 03, 2022

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information ahead of the anniversary of the disappearance and murder of a woman in Co Mayo.

Sandra Collins was last sighted on the night of December 4th, 2000 at approximately 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala.

She was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.

A garda spokesperson said the search and investigation remains active.

The spokesperson said police continue to liaise closely with the Collins’ family.

 

She added: “An Garda Siochana and the Collins family are encouraging anyone who might have information, which perhaps they thought was insignificant at the time, to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

“Anyone who contacts An Garda Siochana will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.”

