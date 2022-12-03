Vision for future of Rathvilly gets underway

By Suzanne Pender

A VISION for the future development of Rathvilly is underway and the public will be critical in its creation.

Carlow Co Council invites members of the public to participate in an emerging ‘public realm plan’ for the village of Rathvilly funded under the Our Rural Future Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The purpose of the plan is to guide the creation of a people and place-oriented enhancement of Rathvilly as a great place to live, work and visit.

The Vision Rathvilly 2040 team would like to hear views on how the village could become a thriving destination for locals, visitors, for families and for businesses.

Vision Rathvilly 2040 is a collaborative development process which aims to create a vision for the development of Rathvilly as a significant hub which services the visiting and living population of Rathvilly and its significant rural catchment in Co Carlow and surrounding counties.

People can get involved by submitting a comment online on Carlow Co Council’s online consultation portal https://consult.carlow.ie/en.

People are encouraged to review the plans and meet the team on the consultation bus, which will be in the village on 12-13 December. Plan viewing takes place on Monday12 December from 10am to 6pm and drop-in consultation meetings with VHA Architects on Tuesday13 December from 3-8pm.

The public can also arrange an appointment with the project team by emailing [email protected] or by calling Nela Dowling in the Local Enterprise Office on 059 9129783.

Explaining the consultation process, Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise with Carlow Co Council, said: “the project team has prepared two options to give people a feel for a potential future project for the development of Rathvilly. We want to hear peoples’ views on the two options, what they like, what they don’t like and other elements they would like to see. From that, we will draft a final version for consideration for the ultimate plan.”

Explaining the process at this stage, Mr Comerford added: “these are designed to encourage and elevate discussion and get opinions from people who live, work, play, visit and experience Rathvilly.”