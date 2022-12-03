What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

By PA Reporter

A new opinion poll on a united Ireland, fallout from the recent Quinn Country documentary and warnings of a difficult flu season are some of the stories carried on Saturday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with results of a new opinion poll which studied the current state of North-South relations in Ireland: while a majority of voters in the Republic would vote for a united Ireland today, 50 per cent of people in Northern Ireland would vote against, with 19 per cent undecided.

The Irish Independent reports that gardai are “scrutinising” interviews in the recent Quinn Country documentary, with a view to continuing probes into the horrific attack on Mannok director Kevin Lunney in 2019.

A low up-take in vaccines has led to a spike in RSV and child flu, according to the Irish Examiner, with the chief medical officer warning that a potentially difficult flu season is yet to peak.

The Herald has coverage of the Regency trial and two deaths in Co Monaghan believed to be linked.

The Irish Daily Mail is also reporting on warnings ahead of flu season.

All this and lot's more in Saturday's Mail pic.twitter.com/RHUB9jU7pE — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) December 2, 2022

The Irish Daily Star leads with coverage from the trial of Christina Anderson — she faces charges over the killing of a father-of-seven, alleged in a row over a parking space.

Our weekend big read includes two great sports pullouts and @starchicmag pic.twitter.com/YR17XRopgn — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) December 3, 2022

In the UK, the front pages report on the death of six children due to an outbreak of Strep A.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail lead on the Strep A breakout, which the latter says is linked to lockdowns.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Alert after Strep A kills six children'

Mail: Lockdown linked to new surge in Strep A

The Times reports on more planned nurses strikes.

Times: Nurses will walk out of cancer and A&E wards

The FT Weekend says Russia is gathering a “shadow fleet” of oil tankers to circumvent western restrictions on oil sales.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 3 December

The iWeekend reports the number of people who regret voting Leave is increasing.

The i: UK Brexit regrets are growing

Half a million homes are missing out on energy bill assistance, according to The Guardian.

Guardian: EXCLUSIVE half a million homes missing out on energy bill help

The Daily Express reports the Duke of Sussex is approaching the “point of no return”, according to a royal expert.

Saturday's Front Page: Harry warned – Inflict more pain and it's 'point of no return'

The Sun leads on an exclusive interview with Tyson Fury in which the heavyweight boxer promises to “KO” Derek Chisora.

On tomorrow's front page: I'm going to get messy with England fans after I beat Derek Chisora – I'm a devil for the drink, says Tyson Fury

And the Daily Star reports Christmas dinner will be 22% more expensive this year.