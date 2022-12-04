Big turnout for energy expo in Bagenalstown

THERE was a strong turnout for Bagenalstown Improvement Group’s Energy Expo in McGrath Hall recently.

The expo began with presentations from speakers on SEAI energy grants and the Bagenalstown Energy Master Plan (EMP). BIG environmental officer Liam O’Brien welcomed Jonah Faulkner from SEAI and Ray McNally from Planenergy, who completed the EMP on behalf of the Bagenalstown Sustainable Energy Community (SEC), which is a sub-committee of BIG. He thanked Marina DeCosta from Carlow County Development Partnership, SEC mentor for the county, for its contribution to the event.

The presentations included lots of tips on how to reduce energy bills and access grants, while also shining a light on the community’s energy use. As a community, Bagenalstown spends a staggering €17 million each year on fossil fuels. The challenge is to reduce this sum and thereby reduce the community’s carbon footprint.

Carlow County Council’s climate action officer Jannette O’Brien also gave a presentation on what individuals can do to lessen their impact on the environment.

Throughout the afternoon, attendees visited the many exhibitors from the energy and renewable industries. They included experts on energy conservation, grants and schemes, heat pumps, solar panel installation, BER ratings and insulation. Financial institutions such as St Canice’s Credit Union and Bank of Ireland were also on hand to advise on financial packages. There was very positive feedback from exhibitors and attendees alike.

Willie Murphy, chairperson of Bagenalstown SEC, explained the event as a type of ‘one-stop shop’ to get all the information you need on energy upgrades and the best package to suit your individual needs.

BIG chairperson Paddy Gardiner is confident that the event is the first step to Bagenalstown becoming a sustainable community and would welcome more people to become involved in the activities of the group, whether that’s planting bulbs, litter picking or the SEC.

Copies of the Bagenalstown EMP are available to read in the town library, or online at www.bagenalstownimprovementgroup.ie.