CARLOW gardaí are now taking part in patrols of trains on the Dublin-Carlow and Dublin-Waterford lines. Superintendent Aidan Brennan confirmed the news and said local gardaí were taking part in patrols on a rota basis with gardaí from other divisions.

Supt Brennan said: “We are delighted to be taking part in it, particularly at the weekends when you have certain groups travelling who may be in high spirits and all that. The garda presence is very worthwhile.”