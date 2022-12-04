Chance of snow next week as Arctic airmass moves over Ireland

Fiachra Gallagher

Met Éireann has forecast hail, sleet and snow next week as the country faces into a spell of cold weather.

Temperatures are set to fall considerably in the coming days, with snow predicted for Thursday.

The national forecaster said an Arctic airmass will set in this week, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads.

Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur during the second half of the week.

❄️Winter Weather Advisory issued❄️ Very cold this week🥶 as an Arctic airmass establishes itself over Ireland. Updates with potential warnings will be issued in the coming days. Full Advisory details⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKDvt6 Be Winter Ready guide⬇️https://t.co/Iz4QfmrzPJ pic.twitter.com/ODXUMn7lJF — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 4, 2022

Met Éireann said updates with potential warnings will be issued in the coming days.

Some outlets report that Ireland could have its coldest December since 2010, when the country experienced a severe cold snap.

On Sunday, sleet and hail were reported on higher ground.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the Met Office has issued its first snow warning of the winter, with Britain expected to see similar drops in temperature.

Snow could also fall in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office, and in other areas across higher ground.