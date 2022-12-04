Creative Cluster project links music and German

By Suzanne Pender

A NUMBER of local schools have come together to form a ‘Creative Cluster’ with a focus on linking music and German.

Presentation College, Carlow, Coláiste Eoin in Hacketstown and Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy have come together with the project ‘A musical odyssey through German-speaking countries’, with teacher Una Byrne from Presentation College the co-ordinator and the Carlow town school lead on the project.

Creative Clusters is a pilot initiative of the Department of Education, led by and in partnership with the 21 full-time Teacher Education Centres and funded through the Schools Excellence Fund – Creative Clusters Initiative. Creative Clusters is an important initiative of Creative Youth, which aims to give every child practical access to tuition, experience and participation in art, music, drama and coding by 2022.

Transition year students from Presentation College, Coláiste Eoin and Coláiste Bríde brainstormed, researched and listened to music of all genres from the German-speaking countries. Each school focused on either Austria (Presentation College), Switzerland (Coláiste Eoin) or Germany (Coláiste Bríde).

Resources and ideas were developed and shared between the schools. Events such as Kaffee und kuchen (coffee and cake) and German breakfasts with music were held.

This January, transition year students from the three schools will meet in Visual Carlow, where they will enjoy and participate in a German musical experience.

This two-year project follows on from the collaborative work in the past between the schools and will conclude next May. The facilitator is Tina Killackey, a former German teacher from Presentation Secondary School in Wexford.