Dedicated family woman Kay had a lifelong love of learning

By Charlie Keegan

THE death occurred on Monday 7 November in the wonderful care of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow of Catherine (Kay) Kelly, 58 Burrin Street, Carlow. Kay, who was in her 99th year, passed away following a short illness.

Kay Scanlan was born in Rosses Point lighthouse, Co Sligo in 1924. Her father Siney was the principal lighthouse keeper. Kay’s father’s people were all keepers or marine pilots with the Commissioners of Irish Lights and moved around the country frequently.

Unfortunately, her father passed away when Kay was only six months’ old and the family moved back to Kilrush, Co Clare, from where her parents hailed.

Her mother set up a small newsagents and general store and the family spent the first four years of their lives with relations to allow her mother time to get the business up and running.

In a wonderfully-scripted eulogy to his mother during her funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow on Wednesday 9 November, her son Niall told the congregation that Kay spent a happy young life in Kilrush, fondly remembering time spent swimming at nearby Cappagh, travelling to the ancestral home on Scattery Island for the summer months, working in the shop and generally living the life typical of a child in the 1920s and 1930s.

Niall’s tribute continued: “She recounted saying goodbye to her cousin and uncle in Kilrush in 1941 as they went to help in the evacuation of Dunkirk with their fishing vessel and remembers the sad news when the vessel was lost at sea with all souls during the evacuation.”

Kay was a Clare champion set dancer and many happy nights were spent dancing in Kilkee, Kilrush, Quilty and all over the Banner County.

She always expressed an interest in becoming a teacher, but opted instead for nursing. Kay chose to train in Mansfield, England, becoming a trainee nurse in late 1941. The hospital was located in a busy mining area of Nottinghamshire and often pitfalls and other accidents would occur, which she would have to deal with, which was surely an eye-opener for a teenager far away from home.

Niall said his mother remembered travelling to London during the Blitz to see her sister Mary, who was also training in England as a nurse. One evening they were caught out in an air raid around St Paul’s and she tended to the injured and dying on the platform of Bank underground station.

“Kay often reminisced about the strict conditions as a trainee nurse: the nurses cleaned the hospital themselves and she would recount the terror of the daily line-up of trainees as the matron checked all surfaces, even under beds, with a white-gloved hand. Woe betide the student nurse whose cleaning skills were found lacking!

“Indeed, the matron was so strict that Kay was not allowed home for her mother’s funeral, but the intervention of a Catholic priest in the hospital changed her mind and she was allowed home on the mail boat from Liverpool.”

Kay saw the war end in Britain, finished her training as a registered general nurse (RGN) and travelled back to Ireland. Her first nursing post back home was in inner city Dublin, where she furthered her training as a public health nurse and then becoming a midwife. She then moved to Summerhill, Co Meath, where she enjoyed several years as a public health nurse.

“Provided with a bicycle and then a small motorbike by the health board, she travelled the lanes of Co Meath tending to the needs of the locals, especially in the farming and rural communities. Often in later years she might see a horse trainer on television and recount how she had tended to their parents at home years ago. She travelled back to Summerhill several years ago in her 90s to revisit some of her acquaintances and met several persons whom she had been friendly with so long ago.”

On leaving Meath, Kay travelled to take up a position in Carlow as a midwife and public health nurse. She delivered many babies and her own children were amazed to hear from so many people at Kay’s funeral who had been delivered by ‘Nurse Kelly’, or where she had travelled to hospital with mothers, often young and nervous. But the common thread in their comments was that she was kind and reassuring with them as they went through the labour process.

Kay lived in a house in Pembroke, Carlow called The Nook, which is still there to this day. A young tradesman from across the road in Burrin Street was doing maintenance on The Nook for the health board, a certain Mick Kelly. After a while, the house seemed to be getting more visits than was usual from Mick and one thing led to another – they went to the cinema, dances and became engaged shortly afterwards.

“Kay often recalled Mick’s marriage proposal: looking at a car in Statham’s window one evening while still ‘walking out’, Kay declared that she might buy a car. Mick replied: ‘Sure what would we both need a car for?’

“And,” Niall continued, “the rest was history”.

They were married in 1958 and settled in 58 Burrin Street, which was to be Kay’s family home for the next 66 years. The old house was put to good use, with organisations such as the Road Haulage Association, the Beet Hauliers and the Royal Liver Insurance Company having offices at various stages, as well as lodgers. Invariably, a young girl from Clare might be coming to work around the area and Kay would always give them a room in Burrin Street until they found their feet.

“A young family of six followed over the next ten years, Mick carrying out building work locally with his brothers Tom and Dan Kelly. Kay had left nursing on getting married, but returned in 1973, again as a midwife and public health nurse. She also worked on the ambulance service and the Kelly family well remember Charlie Byrne or Tommy Wogan calling at all hours of the night, even on her days off, to go on an emergency call somewhere, a road traffic accident or to a mother in labour.”

There was even a trip to the side of Mount Leinster in a civil defence tractor to deliver a baby in the big snow of 1982!

Kay delighted in watching her family grow up and develop as young adults. She had a very keen love of learning and great interest was taken in study, exam results and grades. As children, the family engaged in a session of the dreaded ***Buntús Cainte*** every day and sessions checking essays, spellings, verbs and pronouns in French, Irish, Latin and English were regular occurrences.

Niall said grandchildren brought new delights, and again Kay engaged in learning sessions with the grandkids at young ages, with the blackboard being produced regularly. Kay had travelled extensively in her younger days in Italy, France and the UK, unusual for a young Irish girl, and could converse about languages and history from many different civilisations, which made for fascinating trips to Granny’s!

At the age of 62, Kay embarked on a degree in microbiology and successfully passed sometime later, further testament to her love of learning.

Just before her retirement in 1988, Mick unfortunately had a serious illness and the next few years were spent looking after him. She sadly said goodbye to her beloved Mick in 1991 and tragically she lost her daughter Geraldine at the age of 31. Another tragedy occurred more recently, when she lost her beloved granddaughter Aisling to illness at a young age.

These events were hard on Kay, but she bounced back eventually and travelled to Lourdes and Medjugorje to find some solace and peace.

Kay travelled even into her 80s and visited Rome and Barcelona at 85 years’ old, marvelling at the architecture and history, which was so beloved to her. She also enthused about chatting to the young Spanish chaps in the Hard Rock Café in Barcelona, enjoying the craic and the music.

Kay was a regular sea swimmer and had her last swim at 93 years of age on Ballyhealy beach in Co Wexford.

Niall’s eulogy continued: “A keen gardener, Kay was regularly clipping branches and pulling weeds in her last year or two and, at one stage in her 94th year, the extension ladder in Burrin Street had to be hidden from her, as she was well capable of climbing it to reach a particularly awkward piece of ivy. The word ‘no’ didn’t exist in Kay’s vocabulary.”

She loved sport also, particularly Munster rugby, and had a poster of Ronan O’Gara on her living room wall. It was a real delight when O’Gara himself called to see Kay in Burrin Street for her 90th birthday. She was thrilled, and within minutes was asking him what he really thought of Brian O’Driscoll. Politely, Ronan declined to offer an opinion in case World War III ensued. One of her sons-in-law once gave her a Christmas present of a book on O’Driscoll – son-in-law and book were promptly dismissed!

In her 92nd year, Kay won a fully-restored Massey Ferguson tractor at the National Ploughing Championships and was pictured astride the machine as it was delivered to her son-in-law’s farm for a feature on her win in the ***Irish Farmers Journal***.

Last year, Kay had the trip of a lifetime, when she went on a ferry back to Scattery Island in Clare to visit the place of her childhood and her father’s grave. She even expressed an interest in jumping off the pier again for a swim, as she had done so many years ago!

Niall said: “Kay was proud of her age and was happy and content in her 99th year. She remarked recently that she had beaten the queen in terms of longevity. She loved a little daily tipple, cherished her grandchildren and her daily life in Burrin Street.”

He concluded the tribute to his mother by saying: “Kay contracted Covid on three occasions and passed with flying colours, so the family thought that she would beat this recent short illness also. Unfortunately, it was not to be and on Monday 7 November she passed away very peacefully, surrounded by her family.”

The Kelly family would like to thank all who assisted in the care of their mother, especially the nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, who cared so wonderfully for a colleague during her short illness.

Thanks also to Bishop Denis Nulty and the priests, who received Kay in the Cathedral of the Assumption and afterwards at her burial, especially Fr Paddy Byrne, PP, Abbeyleix. Mass has been offered for all their intentions.

Kay is predeceased by her loving husband Mick, daughter Geraldine, granddaughter Aisling, brother Thomas, sisters Eily, Margaret, Tina and Mary,

She is sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Niall, daughters Noelline, Marian and Pauline, daughter-in-law Esther, sons-in-law Paul, John, Gerry and Johnny, her ten grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Kay Kelly will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Sunday 11 December at 7pm.

Ní fheicimíd a leithéid arís.