Parking on Burrin Street ‘emotive issue’

By Suzanne Pender

TAKING on-street parking off Burrin Street may help alleviate traffic congestion in Carlow town, a local councillor has suggested.

Cllr Fergal Browne posed the question at a recent meeting of Carlow municipal district, if there was a property available on Burrin Street which could be used for parking for residents on the street.

“It’s the main artery of the town and if we take parking off Burrin Street would it get the traffic through more freely?,” asked cllr Browne.

Acting director of services Kieran Cullinane stated that parking was an “emotive issue” for people, asking them to stop parking in a place where they have parked all their lives.

Mr Cullinane stated that on-street parking in the town centre will become an issue in future with the introduction of cycling lanes and creating more pedestrian friendly areas. He confirmed he would look at cllr Browne’s suggestion.