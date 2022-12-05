Annie Kane’s Aran jumpers and cardigans were sold all over the world

By Charlie Keegan

THE death occurred on Sunday 23 October at Dublin’s Mater Hospital of Annie Kane (née Lillis), Lorum, Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Annie, who celebrated her 86th birthday in April, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving children Catherine, Mary, Anna and Thomas.

She was born at 2 Fairgreen, Bagenalstown to the late John and Susan Lillis. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary (Foster) and Vera (Power) and brother John and is survived by her sister Breda (Kane).

She left school at an early age and soon met her future husband Tom. She married in 1952 at the tender age of 16 years and moved to Lorum, where she was a full-time devoted mother and homemaker. She was married to Tom for 56 years before he passed away in 2008.

A couple of years later she moved the short distance to Ballinkillen to live with her daughter Catherine and her husband Arthur.

Annie was a member of Ballyloughan Social Club and enjoyed going on their annual outings. She was part of the committee that catered for the annual Christmas dinners in Ballyloughan Hall and for many years she provided hot dinners to members of the FCA attending training exercises in the area.

She was an active member of the Ballinkillen/Lorum Community Centre and a founder member of the ladies’ catering committee there, providing refreshments after funerals, graveyard Masses and other occasions. At the time of her death, she was co-chairperson of that committee, along with her dear friend and neighbour Mary Canavan.

Annie was a very talented and gifted knitter and could knit a complicated Aran jumper out of her head without any pattern to follow. She knitted for a local shop, Quinns in Bagenalstown, and her Aran jumpers and cardigans were sold all over the world, especially in the USA. She passed down this talent to her three daughters, and this is a gift they now treasure.

In times past she loved the card nights in her own home every Tuesday night, and Pancake Tuesday was always popular with the players, as they were assured of a plentiful supply of pancakes.

Annie had a kind and caring nature and enjoyed a huge connection with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lavished attention on them and was very proud of their achievements. She was known as Nanny or Nanna Kane, not only by them but also by a wide circle of children and young people from the locality because of her care and love for them all.

In recent years, Annie enjoyed trips to Tramore in the company of her daughter Catherine, sisters Breda and Mary (RIP), niece Brenda, sister-in-law Mary (RIP) and anyone who wanted to come along.

Another one of her great outlets was bingo, which she enjoyed a couple of nights a week before the Covid pandemic, and had many friends there. She enjoyed the occasional lucky win, too.

Annie was a spiritual woman and made many pilgrimages to Lourdes, where she found great peace and comfort in the presence of Our Lady. Those trips gave her the strength to carry on through some very difficult and challenging times, coping with the death of her baby daughter Suzanne, her son Seán, her granddaughter Áine and husband Tom.

Fr Paddy Byrne, PP, joined the family via Zoom after her death to pay tribute to Annie and her kindness and generosity to him during his time in Bagenalstown Parish.

Fr Declan Foley, PP, led prayers at Cushen’s Funeral Home on Tuesday night, 25 October, and celebrated Annie’s funeral Mass in Ballinkillen Church on Wednesday morning. Members of the Ballinkillen/Lorum catering committee formed a guard of honour for the arrival of Annie’s remains.

During Mass, Fr Declan spoke of the huge level of commitment and service Annie gave to the local community.

Significant symbols of Annie’s life brought to the altar at the start of Mass were a family photo, presented by her niece Margaret Dowling, her knitting needles and wool, presented by her granddaughter Evelyn Murphy, her bingo board, presented by her niece Brenda Cummins, a deck of cards, presented by her granddaughter Amy, and a Golden Ticket for Tramore, presented by her grandson TJ.

The readings at Mass were by her granddaughters Tara Roche and Lisa Murphy. Prayers of the faithful were recited by her granddaughters Laura and Maria and her nieces Suzanne and Olivia. Gifts were presented by her daughters Catherine, Anna and Mary. At the end of Mass, the eulogy was delivered by her daughter Mary. The singing of hymns was by Mick Leech.

Annie was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr Declan reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Annie is mourned and greatly missed by her daughters Catherine (O’Brien), Mary (Hickey), Anna (Kane), son Thomas (Toss), sister Breda (Kane) and all her relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

May Annie’s gentle soul rest in peace.

The Kane family has extended deep appreciation to local funeral director Shane Cushen and his staff for their professionalism and sensitivity at a time of great loss.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Annie will be celebrated on Sunday 27 November in Ballinkillen Church at 10am.