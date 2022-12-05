Big rise in Carlow people seeking supplementary welfare support

There has been a 50% increase in the number of Carlow people seeking urgent government support to help meet essential expenses they cannot afford.

1,532 people in Carlow have registered in the first nine months of the year for an additional needs payments (ANPs) to help cover exceptional and urgent expenses they cannot afford in their weekly pay.

This scheme is operated under the supplementary welfare programme and compares to a figure of 1,031 in the whole of 2021. 750 people have been awarded an ANP in the first nine months of the year.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Minister Heather Humphreys said people who needed the scheme were encouraged to contact their local community welfare office while there was a community welfare contact centre in place on 0818 607080. Minister Humphreys added that when it is clear that a person is in immediate need every effort is made to ensure they receive a payment on the same day.