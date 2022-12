By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAI in Carlow are investigating after all four tyres of a car were slashed. The car was parked in Willow Park when the incident occurred on Friday evening 2 December and the damage was discovered at 10.30pm.

There were also a number of dents and scrapes on the roof of the car. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with CCTV, dashcam, other footage or information to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.