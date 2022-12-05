Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Philomena (Philly) Brennan, (née Power) late of 135 Sleatty Street, Graiguecullen and Barrack Street, Carlow, peacefully, in the tender and expert care of the Matron and staff of Hillview Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Paddy (Stewpot), parents Thomas and Theresa, her sister Margo and brothers Paddy, Noel, Tom and David.

Philly will never be forgotten by her adoring daughters Terena, Vonnie, Antoinette and Diane, her sisters Anne and Marie, her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren Jennifer, Niamh, Sarah, Susan, Sinead, Ellen, Laura and Harriet, Emily Rose, Bobby, Evan, Erin, Lily, Tiernan, Sam, Bonnie and Frankie, sons in law Thomas (Kearns), Marty (Maher) and Hugh (Murphy), brother in law Michael and his wife Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing on Monday, December 5th, from 5-7pm at Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 6th, at 10am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen with burial immediately afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery.

Philly’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Teresa (Tess) Dowse

7 Bramble Court, Tullow and Kilabeg, Kilquiggan. Peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the presence of her loving family and under the care of the staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Jim, daughter Teresa, brothers Jack and Paddy, her sisters Bridie, Mary and Lil. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Gertie, Betty and Ann, her sons Olly, Gerry, Benny and David, her sister Sadie, brothers Tim and Tom, daughters-in-law Mary and Theresa, sons-in-law Christy, Mick and Paddy, her 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

May Tess Rest In Peace

Reposing In Byrne’s Funeral Home, Crablane, on Sunday from 3pm-8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12pm in St Finian’s Church, Kilquiggan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Clonmore Cancer Trust.

aircode r93 pw29

Anne Connolly (née Byrne)

6 Glenville, Dunmore East Road, Waterford City, Waterford / Borris, Carlow

Predeceased by her husband Sean, and sisters Eileen, Kathy and Liz.

Sadly missed by her children Marian, Derrick, Brendan, Irene and Anne, sister Jo, brother Eamonn and brothers in law Larry and Joe, grandchildren Aiden, Sean, Warren, David, Peter, Nicole, Luke, Robyn, Laura, Stephen, Patrick, Sarah and Sean, great grandchildren Ava, Aaron, Caoimh, Brendan, Jacob and Aurora, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Anne will be reposing at her residence from 3pm to 6pm on Tuesday for family only. Funeral to arrive at St Joseph’s and Benildus Church Waterford for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am on Wednesday followed by burial in The Sacred Heart Cemetery Borris, Co. Carlow at approximately 2pm.