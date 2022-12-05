Innovative recycling project launched at Powerstown

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Co Council has launched an innovative project to provide increased recycling opportunities for everyone in the community by introducing the universal access facility at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site.

The new addition to the recycling area ensures that everyone in the community, no matter what age or ability, can now play their part and recycle a wide range of household items.

The journey commenced in 2018 when staff at Powerstown Civic Amenity site recognised that many of the existing facilities were not designed to offer everybody in the community an opportunity to recycle.

They established that frequently used facilities such as bottle banks and paper banks were too high for wheelchair users, children and some of the older members of the community.

This fact was compounded when they spotted a grandfather in the recycling area using a step ladder to allow his three small grandchildren to reach the bottle banks and help with the recycling.

Following consultation and invaluable informative contributions from relevant organisations such as the Irish Wheelchair Association, Irish Council for the Blind and County Carlow Universal Access Movement, the ambitious team set about designing a facility that would be safe, suitable and centrally located for everyone to use.

The delivery of the project followed a reuse ethos as the team reimagined, redesigned, repaired and remade many of the new receptacles from old materials they already had on site.

Contributions from IPL Group, who donated five pencil bollards to the project, which are made from recycled rubber, as well as Liberty Textiles, who branded one of the new user-friendly receptacles, enhanced the project further.

The design incorporates a new one-way road marking system with pedestrian walkways and crossing points to the various recycling facilities.

Designated car parking spaces provide a safe set-down and unloading area for cars. The entry barrier was also replaced and now provides a cashless tap and go option to use the facility.

Financial support from the Southern Regional Waste Management Office through the National Anti-Dumping Initiative saw this impressive and socially inclusive design become a reality.

“The aim of the project is to encourage more recycling in our county by providing opportunities for everybody in our community, no matter what age or ability,” said Tadhg Madden, senior executive engineer with Carlow Co Council.

“Recycling is one of the simplest, positive climate actions we can take and is also an invaluable way to contribute to our circular economy. Congratulations to the small but incredibly committed team at Powerstown,” he added.

Items that can be recycled in the new ‘Access for All’ area at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site include aluminium (drink) cans, paper, newspapers and magazines, cardboard, clothes, mini WEEE electrical goods, glass bottles, plastic bottles and Tetra-Pak.

The official opening of this first-of-a-kind recycling project took place on Friday 2 December, officiated by cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council, cllr Brian O’Donoghue.

“The small but ambitious team at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site are constantly striving to improve what and how our community can recycle and constantly look for opportunities to upgrade and improve this fantastic facility,” said cllr O’Donoghue.

“They have certainly achieved their ambitions with the delivery of this socially inclusive recycling project. I have no doubt that other local authorities will be inspired and will look at replicating this innovative and inspirational scheme,” he added.