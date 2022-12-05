Two Dublin men found guilty of Barry Wolverson murder in 2020 after he spent over a year in a coma

Paul Neilan

Judges at the Special Criminal Court have convicted two men of the murder of Barry Wolverson, who died following a shooting in north Co Dublin after more than a year spent in a coma.

The two men, Robert Redmond (34) of Streamville Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, and Bernard Fogarty (34), with an address at Cromcastle Court, Kilmore, Coolock, Dublin 5, were both charged with the murder of Mr Wolverson at Madigan’s Yard, Kileek Lane, Swords, Co Dublin, at around midday on January 17, 2020.

The two men had originally been charged before the non-jury court in April of last year with the attempted murder of Mr Wolverson, who died on February 21st, 2021 after a 13-month spell in hospital in a comatose state.

Redmond could only be known as “AB” during the trial as he had other matters pending before the courts that have since been dealt with.

Both men were also found guilty of assault causing harm to Gerard Wildman, who was also shot, at Madigan’s Yard on the same date.

Mr Wildman, who was shot in the lower back, refused to make a statement to gardaí in the matter.

In delivering a lengthy judgment at the Special Criminal Court on Monday, Mr Justice Michael MacGrath said there was no reasonable possibility of any other person other than the two men having been involved in the murder.

Mr Justice McGrath said the evidence when considered in its totality found no other conclusion but that the two men were guilty on all counts, which further included possession of a lethal firearm and possession of ammunition at Madigan’s Yard on January 17, 2020.