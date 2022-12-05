What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

A poll on voters in the Republic’s views on a united Ireland, a lack of children’s mental health services, and a welfare increase for high earners who lose their jobs are among the stories that feature on Monday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the united Ireland poll, which has found many voters in the Republic are unwilling to make concessions to unionists.

Children in South Kerry with mental health issues are being treated through video calls by doctors in the United Arab Emirates, the Irish Examiner reports.

Welfare rates will double for high earners who lose their jobs under new plans, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Sun leads with the Regency murder trial.

Today’s Irish Sun front page. pic.twitter.com/RE1EEwAkMd — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) December 5, 2022

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on the Garda investigation into two deaths in Co Monaghan.

Monday’s front page pic.twitter.com/iNr6bAjco0 — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) December 5, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the Government pushing to get through the building of 70,000 planned homes.

Government scrambles to ensure tens of thousands of planned homes get built. pic.twitter.com/eltPzrhLrW — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) December 5, 2022

The Herald leads with a story on a rise in pit bull attacks in Ireland.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a member of the Alliance party who has said a complaint against a senior colleague was not properly handled.

The Irish News leads with a pledge from the Republic for a €5o million investment in cross-border projects.

Many of the UK newspapers carry scenes of jubilation from the World Cup after England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal.

The Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Star report the win has secured England their place in the quarter-finals.

Tomorrow’s Paper Today 📰 HERE OUI GO! 🔴 Three Lions win sets up World Cup quarter-final clash with France#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DwBfbCUVeA — Metro (@MetroUK) December 4, 2022

Monday’s front page – Some sore heads but it could be coming home 👀🍻⚽https://t.co/69vCErLZ6b pic.twitter.com/WY7JT736rG — Daily Star (@dailystar) December 4, 2022

On a less joyous note, The Sun adds that England forward Raheem Sterling “raced back” from Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside.

Elsewhere, The Independent says the head of Britain’s biggest business organisation has warned that the UK government is “going backwards” on the green growth agenda.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Business chief warns PM is failing on green growth“. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bMNLj3Lv1X — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 4, 2022

Face-to-face GP appointments for mid-life health checks will be abolished and moved online under government plans to ease pressure on the NHS, according to The Times.

An investigation by the i has found nearly half a million warrants allowing energy firms to forcibly install pre-payment meters in the UK’s poorest homes have been granted since Britain came out of lockdown.

The Daily Express writes that the British Army is in training to deal with industrial action which is about to “grip the country”.

Monday’s front page: Army in training to deal with strike chaos https://t.co/7XOI5tQFbF#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qK9279IwML — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 4, 2022

Also on the topic of looming strikes, The Daily Telegraph says rail bosses have “refused to save Christmas” from “catastrophe’” after rejecting an 8 per cent pay rise.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Rail unions refuse to save Christmas’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/LYMMhzB5DQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 4, 2022

While The Guardian cites new research showing that people in the UK are getting “sicker and poorer”, with a gaping health and wealth divide between regions that is only getting worse.

Guardian front page, Monday 5 December 2022: ‘Sicker and poorer’: report reveals

Britain’s widening health divide pic.twitter.com/j94txZzfBJ — The Guardian (@guardian) December 4, 2022

And the Financial Times has the president of the European Commission vowing to provide assistance to companies lured by the US’s green energy subsidy scheme.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 5 December https://t.co/I4uIR0BWgN pic.twitter.com/UHhuo8QdCJ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 4, 2022

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on the Chinese government’s attempts to lessen tensions over heavy Covid restrictions.