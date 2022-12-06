Age Action and AA issue warnings ahead of cold snap

Vivienne Clarke

Some older people who are worried about fuel bills may be afraid to turn on their heating during the cold weather, the head of advocacy at Age Action, Celine Clarke, has warned.

Ms Clarke told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that people should make sure they have collected their social welfare payments to offset heating costs, and to apply for the additional payment scheme through their local social welfare office.

People were making hard decisions on how to spend their money and were cutting back on activities, she added.

“They are minimising their lives because of the rising cost of energy and trying to meet their needs, their basic needs. We already know that 48 per cent of older persons live in inadequate housing, according to the UN standard definition. So, the largest issue there is that people live in really poorly insulated homes, so they have a low building energy rating of F or G.

“These are drafty homes, they maybe don’t have central heating, they are difficult to heat, and they rely on fossil fuels.”

Ms Clarke urged people to ensure they have adequate fuel and food stocks and to be careful when walking to avoid slips and falls. “Stay warm, seek the supports that are available and don’t self disconnect,” she said.

The head of communications with AA Paddy Comyn also urged motorists to ensure their vehicle is in the best condition to face extreme weather.

“Make sure your car is in as good condition as it can be, it is so important that tyres are in good condition, summer tyres don’t behave brilliantly.

“You have to take precautions, drive a little bit more slowly, stop putting boiling water on the car to defrost, boiling water is too much of a change of temperature – it cracks lots of windscreens, warm water is fine or anti-freeze spray.”

The main thing to remember is to slow down, he said, advising motorists to leave twice the distance between cars that you would normally need to stop.

Those with rear-wheel drive cars should also load the car down in back, he explained, adding: “Little things like that do make a difference.”