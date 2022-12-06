Carlow man’s new book reveals Ireland’s revolutionary past

THERE are generations of Irish people who were never educated about the revolutionary years in school. The subject matter was bypassed for a long time in schools and this motivated Carlow author Séamus Connellan to write a new history book called Voices from a torrid time.

Séamus attended secondary school in the early ’60s, when there was little education about the period. The book is aimed at people similar to Séamus, who were never exposed to the history of this period.

“We were told nothing about it in secondary school. History ended with Vinegar Hill,” he said. “I went to find out everything I could.”

Séamus researched extensively to get beyond repeated mantras and narratives that speckle many books about the period. Little-known incidents like the drowning of three volunteers, who were dispatched to Kerry to communicate with the gun-running ship theAud, pop up in the book.

Many of the chapters feature the writings, statements and even poetry of the protagonists. Séamus hopes that people will get a better appreciation of the seven signatories of the Proclamation of Independence from the book, their motivation and principles.

Voices from a torrid time costs €20 and is available from Jones Business Systems, from the author himself on 087 4429912 and from Alan Hanna Books, Rathmines, Co Dublin; the Kilkenny Book Store, Kilkenny; and the Book and Coffee Shop, William Street, Kilkenny.