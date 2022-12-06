Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Margaret Walsh (née Byrne)

6 Kilsheelin Heights, Castlecomer Rd., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, R95 T6DC / Tullow, Carlow

At home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her infant son Frank and her loving husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her daughters Rosemarie, Evelyn, Margaret, son Shane, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Colette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilkenny (eircode R95 VX 96). Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery (eircode R95 A 891). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team (Donation box in church).

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Frank Chambers and the staff of Ayrfield Medical Centre and the carers and staff of Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. The Funeral Mass will be streamed on St. Patrick’s Church webcam on Thursday.

Nancy FENNELLY (née Purcell)

14a Slatt, Wolfhill, Laois / Carlow

December 5th 2022 (unexpectedly) at home in the arms of her son Brendan. Beloved wife of the late Ned and much loved and adored mother of Thomas, Ann, Brendan, Caroline, Helena, Margaruite, James, William, Marie, Rosie, Bridget, Timmy, Kay, Majella and David. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Nancy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass at 2pm on Thursday (Dec. 8th) in St. Mary’s Church, Wolfhill. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to COPD Support Ireland

www.copd.ie/donate

Josephine (Josie) Moore

Station Rd, Borris, Carlow / Antrim

Died peacefully on 5th December at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her niece, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris (R95DV76) from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10am in The Sacred Heart Church, Borris on Thursday, followed by burial in Rathanna Cemetery.