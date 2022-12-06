Death of Sr Mary McGann

Sr Mary McGann

The Poor Clare Monastery, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of The Poor Clare Monastery, Cliftonville Rd., Belfast and Theur, Riverstown, Co Sligo, passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of The District Hospital, Carlow, on December 5th, 2022.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Margaret McGann and cherished sister of Sr Mary David (retired in the Nazareth Nursing Home, Sligo) and the late Joe, Mary and Kathleen.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, her Sisters in The Poor Clare Monastery, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

May Sr. Mary Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, December 8th, at 11.30am in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, followed by burial in the Monastery Cemetery.

Sr. Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/