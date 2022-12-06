Glenveagh Properties award three SETU students €1,000 in Carlow

  • Home >
Tuesday, December 06, 2022

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Pascal Harte (SETU Lecturer), Paula Voiseux (HR Glenveagh), Ger Kiely (Commercial Director Glenveagh), Pauric Cush, Carlow, (Quantity Surveying Student), Samantha Kelly,
Kildare, (Construction Management Student), Joseph Phelan, Laois (Quantity Surveying Student), Fiona Dawson (Quantity Surveying Programme Director SETU), Anthony Dempsey (Construction Management Programme Director SETU), Dr. Eoin Homan (Head of Department Built Environment SETU)

 

 

 

THE department of built environment at South East Technological University’s Carlow campus was delighted to welcome Glenveagh Properties plc (Glenveagh) to present €1,000 to three construction programme students, who were the winners of a competition sponsored by Glenveagh. 

The winning team members ‒ Samantha Kelly (construction management), Pauric Cush and Joseph Phelan (both quantity surveying) ‒ were presented with their prize by Ger Kiely, commercial director and Paula Voiseux, HR manager at Glenveagh.  

After working closely with SETU’s quantity surveying and construction management programme directors, Glenveagh announced their first sponsored competition with SETU. Students were provided with a project brief in construction technology regarding the development of a site within the vicinity of SETU’s Carlow campus. 

Students were tasked with developing a residential estate in the town which would attract young families and students to the area, as well as focusing on sustainable construction methods. 

