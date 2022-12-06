  • Home >
House on Carlow/Wicklow border boasts panoramic views

Tuesday, December 06, 2022

This property at Strankelly, Shillelagh is perfectly situated within easy reach of all local facilities at nearby Tinhely &  Shillelagh villages, while Tullow town is also a short driving distance away.  The property boasts, breathtaking views from the rear of The Wicklow Way and close to its walking trails to truly experience the joy of country living.  The property’s dual aspect in the Master  bedroom , ensures lots of natural light with views in all directions but the view of the mountains is utterly beautiful and hypnotic.  Call Elaine on 085 873 5719 to arrange your viewing or email [email protected] BER: C3. Price: €385,000. More information here.

