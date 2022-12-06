Impressive Carlow bungalow on spacious site

This impressive 4 bedroom Carlow bungalow at Clonaugh, Ballickmoyler is set in a quiet rural location. Situated on a spacious site with large detached garage and a wild meadow area to the rear of the house, this exceptional contemporary home offers absolute modernity in a fabulous rural setting with stunning views across the countryside. Built to the highest standards (with A2 rating) this home presents a free flowing open plan layout with extensive glazing providing a bright and airy interior making for a highly modern and contemporary experience and an ideal home for a family. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] for all viewings. BER: A2. Guide price: €440,000. More information here.