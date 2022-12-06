Impressive Carlow bungalow on spacious site

Tuesday, December 06, 2022

This impressive 4 bedroom Carlow bungalow at Clonaugh, Ballickmoyler is set in a quiet rural location.  Situated on a spacious site with large detached garage and a wild meadow area to the rear of the house, this exceptional contemporary home offers absolute modernity in a fabulous rural setting with stunning views across the countryside. Built to the highest standards (with A2 rating) this home presents a free flowing open plan layout with extensive glazing providing a bright and airy interior making for a highly modern and contemporary experience and an ideal home for a family.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] for all viewings. BER: A2. Guide price: €440,000. More information here.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

House on Carlow/Wicklow border boasts panoramic views

Tuesday, 06/12/22 - 11:57am

Alannah wins regional final of Rotary leadership competition

Tuesday, 06/12/22 - 9:26am

School’s lip sync show was a stunner

Tuesday, 06/12/22 - 9:21am

Similar Articles

House on Carlow/Wicklow border boasts panoramic views

Tuesday, 06/12/22 - 11:57am

Tullow four-bed up for sale

Monday, 05/12/22 - 2:52pm

Tullow family home has €289K AMV

Friday, 02/12/22 - 2:29pm