More garda patrols in Carlow in the run-up to Christmas

Tuesday, December 06, 2022

GARDAÍ will be carrying out more patrols in Carlow in the run-up to Christmas. Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor had raised the issue in light of the increase in thefts from shops and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on local businesses. Thefts from shops had more than doubled, from 129 last year to 287 in the first nine months of 2022.

Supt Aidan Brennan said additional patrols had started already for the festive season, while Chief Supt Padraig Dunne said he had approved additional resources for these patrols.

 

