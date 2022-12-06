Trespassing hunters becoming ‘bold’ in Carlow

THE issue of trespassing hunters in Carlow was highlighted at the recent meeting. Bagenalstown councillor Arthur McDonald believed there would be a “blow up” at some stage with hunters failing to take ‘no’ for an answer.

“They are leaving gates open, damaging fences. They are getting sophisticated, too, having cameras with them,” he said.

Cllr McDonald said he was aware of three groups from Carlow, Kilkenny and Bunclody that trespassed on lands.

“They do not seem to take no for an answer from the landowner or even gardaí. They will be back the next day – they are bold.”

Cllr McDonald said: “It’s going to blow up at some stage. Rural people are in fear of their property, their stock being let out on the road or information going around their property.”

Cllr McDonald said he had contacted gardaí on at least ten occasions in relation to trespassing.

Supt Aidan Brennan said the use of firearms and lamps at night for hunting were unlawful and should be reported to gardaí. Supt Brennan said he had powers to revoke firearm licences if he found anyone involved in dangerous behaviour, like using a firearm at night. However, he was concerned that a confrontation could arise between landowners and trespassers and appealed for gardaí to be contacted first.

“No one should take matters into their own hands,” he said.