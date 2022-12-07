All the hard work pays off for Carlow College class of 2022

By Suzanne Pender

STAFF and students at Carlow College had a day of celebration for the class of 2022 as 143 graduates were conferred in Carlow cathedral recently.

Among the graduates were 28 students from Carlow, including new dad Julien Jully from Carlow, who graduated with a BA (Hons) in social, political and community studies, and Anthony Fitzpatrick also from Carlow, who graduated from BA (Hons) in arts and humanities and is currently studying a professional master of education degree at Trinity College Dublin with the aim of teaching English and history at secondary level.

Prior to the ceremony, graduates received a personal video message from minister for further education Simon Harris, congratulating them on their success and wishing them all the best in their future endeavours.

Dr Helen Maher, vice-president for equality, diversity and inclusion at NUI Galway, delivered the keynote address at the ceremony and asked graduates to “reflect and consider what you can offer to make the world a better place”.

Dr Maher continued: “While dreams are essential, our dreams and imagination will only get us so far. Above all, it is in the doing that realities change, and you can truly make a difference. The evidence of that is in all that you have done to get here today.”

Dr Thomas McGrath, vice-president for academic affairs and registrar of Carlow College, congratulated graduates, commenting on the “remarkable resilience and grit they showed during the coronavirus pandemic, when their classes were held online”. He also stated: “You are a credit to the college and I have no doubt you will go on to prosper in your chosen career paths.”

Carlow College president Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh warmly congratulated the graduates, who come from 16 different counties across Ireland, including as far away as Donegal.

“As college president, it is my pleasure and privilege to acknowledge the exceptional achievements of all of our graduates. They have been part of our journey over the past three to four years and we wish them the very best as they continue on their own individual paths,” said Fr Ó Maoldhomhnaigh.