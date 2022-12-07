  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • All the hard work pays off for Carlow College class of 2022

All the hard work pays off for Carlow College class of 2022

Wednesday, December 07, 2022

Julien Jully with his partner Lili Lonergan and their infant son Robert

Cian Loakman with his parents Margaret and Liam

Christopher Conway with his parents Denis and Deirdre

Zoe Mulhall-Comerford with her mother Karen Mulhall, her grandparents Catherine and Noel Mulhall and boyfriend David Chalton

Chloe Bermingham

Bláthnaid Lahore with her parents Derek and Grainne and her grandfather Patrick

Leona Wilson with her parents Phil and Mark and her boyfriend Renan albuquerque

Graduates celebrating in the traditional fashion

Aaron Ferguson, Niamh Balkin and Gary Dowling

Nicola White, Holly Doyle and Amy Nolan

Jess Higgins with her sister Rachel and boyfriend Conor Hanley

Martin Dwan, Christopher Conway, Anthony Fitzpatrick and Adam Kearney

Brian Harte with his parents Michael and Mary-Clare

Saoirse Nolan with her parents Aaron McCarthy and Angela Nolan-McCarthy and grandmother Kathleen Nolan

Rebecca OFlynn, Ailbhe Lacey, Claire Culleton and Emma OBrien capture the moment

Eon Fitzpatrick with his parents Bríd Moore and John Fitzpatrick

Patryk Hardys with his father Adam and girlfriend Leah Rose Whitty

Brother and sister Jodie and Oisin Brennan

Emma Byrne with her daughter Ellen and her mother Patricia

Dr Thomas McGrath, vice-president for academic affairs and registrar of Carlow College, leads the academic procession to Carlow cathedral for the graduation ceremony

Hannah Noonan, Kate Gordon and Ciara Maher at the recent graduation ceremony in Carlow College
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

 

By Suzanne Pender

STAFF and students at Carlow College had a day of celebration for the class of 2022 as 143 graduates were conferred in Carlow cathedral recently.

Among the graduates were 28 students from Carlow, including new dad Julien Jully from Carlow, who graduated with a BA (Hons) in social, political and community studies, and Anthony Fitzpatrick also from Carlow, who graduated from BA (Hons) in arts and humanities and is currently studying a professional master of education degree at Trinity College Dublin with the aim of teaching English and history at secondary level.

Prior to the ceremony, graduates received a personal video message from minister for further education Simon Harris, congratulating them on their success and wishing them all the best in their future endeavours.

Dr Helen Maher, vice-president for equality, diversity and inclusion at NUI Galway, delivered the keynote address at the ceremony and asked graduates to “reflect and consider what you can offer to make the world a better place”.

Dr Maher continued: “While dreams are essential, our dreams and imagination will only get us so far. Above all, it is in the doing that realities change, and you can truly make a difference. The evidence of that is in all that you have done to get here today.”

Dr Thomas McGrath, vice-president for academic affairs and registrar of Carlow College, congratulated graduates, commenting on the “remarkable resilience and grit they showed during the coronavirus pandemic, when their classes were held online”. He also stated: “You are a credit to the college and I have no doubt you will go on to prosper in your chosen career paths.”

Carlow College president Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh warmly congratulated the graduates, who come from 16 different counties across Ireland, including as far away as Donegal.

“As college president, it is my pleasure and privilege to acknowledge the exceptional achievements of all of our graduates. They have been part of our journey over the past three to four years and we wish them the very best as they continue on their own individual paths,” said Fr Ó Maoldhomhnaigh.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Pretty good going as fashion show raises €1,800 for Women’s Aid

Wednesday, 07/12/22 - 2:23pm

Improvement works planned for Carlow town

Wednesday, 07/12/22 - 2:17pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Wednesday, 07/12/22 - 11:52am