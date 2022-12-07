Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Michael Kinsella

Askea Lawns, Tullow Road and formerly of Ballyhide, Carlow, December 5th 2022 (peacefully) in the tender care of Hillivew Nursing home, surrounded by his loving family with his Hillview family. Beloved husband of Peggy and much loved Dad of Irene and Dermot. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, brother Pat, sister Sheila Amond, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Emily and Elliott, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Ann and by his parents, brothers and sisters.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Thursday evening from 4pm to concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

House strictly private, please.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on parish website

www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com

Breda Kieran (née Shaughnessy)

9 Rosehill Court, Circular Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. 6th December 2022, (Peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Peadar and brothers John, Michael, Sylvester and Terry. Breda will be sadly missed by her brothers Noel, George and Dermot, sisters Elizabeth, Anne and Rita, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace

Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode: R21 V127) on Thursday, 8th December, to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Removal from St. Andrew’s Church, to Glasnevin Crematorium for cremation service at 2.40pm. Those who cannot attend the funeral Mass can view it live at the following link; http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/.

Breda’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Beechwood Nursing Home for the kind and loving care provided to Breda during her time there.