Novice songwriter pens charity single with a little help from her friends

By Elizabeth Lee

AN aspiring writer who’d never written a single lyric before has just released a charity single to much acclaim, while also raising funds for two local causes.

Although Joanne O’Brien had participated in creative writing courses before, she had never dreamed of looking at songwriting until she heard that the legendary Mick Hanley was writer-in-residence and hosting lunchtime classes in Carlow College. Hanley (73) has collaborated with some of Ireland’s finest musicians and singers, including Donal Lunny and Mary Black, and has written such classics as ***Past the point of rescue***.

“It was during the Covid lockdown of 2021 and I wouldn’t even have considered doing a songwriting workshop, but this was Mick Hanley. He’s a legend, so I thought why not?” explained Joanne.

Mick would give writing prompts to his class and when one of the prompts was ‘walk in my shoes’, Joanne was inspired to write a song about homelessness, called ***Cardboard squares***. As a former garda, she used her memories of walking the streets of Dublin and seeing at first hand those who only had a sheet of cardboard to call their bed.

“It just came to me, the whole idea for the song. Imagine being homeless? I imagined myself in that situation and how these people must feel. The person in the song is seen by no-one, is invisible and has no identity. He longs for his childhood home and the love that he had there. That’s what he wants to get back to,” continued Joanne.

With intensive, one-on-one sessions with Mick himself (“he was very generous with his time”), Joanne wrote and rewrote the lyrics until she was happy with it.

The only problem was that she didn’t sing and she couldn’t play an instrument. Fortunately, the restrictions that Covid had enforced on people, making them find alternative ways to express and connect with each other, had given rise to a whole new way for musicians and bands to perform. Locally in Carlow town, a group of musicians came together and, with Justin Kelly at the helm, formed an online collaboration called The Back Line. Joanne, an avid music fan, was a big follower of The Back Line and wanted guitarist Peter Curry to write a tune and sing her song.

Peter, like Joanne, was a novice in music and had never performed before an audience, pre-Covid. However, he agreed to work with Joanne and so ***Cardboard squares*** emerged as a fully-fledged song. Thanks to Mick Hanley and sound engineer Joe Gallagher, the song was recorded in Carlow College, where it had begun life as a single prompt from Mick.

Joanne, a keen photographer, blogged extensively throughout the summer months when she walked the entire Camino trail in Spain. Now she was using her writing and photography skills in a much different way and so she travelled to Dublin to a film a video to accompany the song.

The resulting short video poignantly catches a glimpse of what life on the streets must be like and how the character in the song wanted to return to the love and security he had as a child.

About three weeks ago, Joanne launched the video on social media and it immediately began to draw attention. People loved the lyrics and how they so vividly portrayed what it was like to be without a secure home. Pretty soon, her family and friends were urging her to use the song as a vehicle to raise awareness about homelessness and to raise money for charity.

She chose St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen in Graiguecullen, a charity that makes fresh, nutritious dinners for people in need every day, and the homeless charity Focus Ireland, which has appointed a project worker to Carlow.

“I have a lot of time for St Clare’s kitchen, they do brilliant work, and for Focus, too. People tend to think of homelessness as coming from a place of disfunction, but it can happen to anyone if a few things go wrong and they can’t get back,” she said.

She has set up two GoFundMe pages with a target of €500 for each charity, while the single ***Cardboard squares*** continues spreading its heartstring magic.

“The song really, really resonates with people. To think that it all started with one prompt, one line and that, with the help of Mick and Peter, it became a song. And then the video, too, people connected with it and now it’s raising money for people who need it. That’s a nice feeling,” smiled Joanne.

Visit Joanne O’Brien’s Facebook page to hear Cardboard Squares and see the video on her Facebook page.

Go to https://gofund.me/803f7e2c to donate to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen and

to https://gofund.me/317a21b7 to donate to Focus Ireland.