Pretty good going as fashion show raises €1,800 for Women’s Aid

Sandra Nolan (right proprietor Prettiness Boutique) is shown with Eimear Ni Bhronain and Eithne Quirke during the Prettymess fashion show in aid of Carlow Women’s Aid in Parkview House Shillelagh Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie
At the Prettymess fashion show in aid of Carlow Women’s Aid in Parkview House Shillelagh were Mary-Clare Harte, Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor TD and her sister Catherine
Krystal Bowes, Mollie Levingston, Máire O’Connor, Mary-Clare O’Reilly and Therese Dunne
Margaret Moran with her granddaughter Allannah Connolly-Moran
Melissa and Eugene Kenny (proprietors Parkview House)
Eva modelling during the Prettymess fashion show
Margaret Moore modelling
Theresa Dunne modelling
Frances Gahan
Mollie Levingston
Tara Ryan and Edwina Murray
Jane Butler and her daughter Amy
Marie Cosgrove, Teresa Butler and Catherine Gahan at the Prettymess fashion show
Helen Doyle and Alicia OToole
Krystal Bowes modelling at the fashion show
Mary-Claire O’Reilly
Kayla Nolan helps Carmel Mulhall with her make-up during the Prettymess fashion show
Teresa Maxwell, Frances Gahan, Margaret Moore and Aoife Gahan
Laura Puschmann, Merle Altman and Iris Schuh
Some of the audience at the Prettymess charity fashion show in Parkview House, Shillelagh
Aoife Gahan modelling at the show
Sandra Nolan (centre row, third right), owner of Prettymess boutique, with some of the models who took part in the fashion show in aid of Carlow Women’s Aid in Parkview House, Shillelagh
By Suzanne Pender
FASHION and fun combined perfectly for a fundraising event with a difference hosted by Tullow boutique Prettymess. The store recently held a ladies’ fashion show and dancing night in aid of Carlow’s Women’s Aid in Parkview House, Shillelagh, attracting lots of dedicated followers of fashion.
“It was a fantastic night – we danced the night away,” smiled Sandra Nolan, owner of Prettymess. “We are delighted to be able to donate €1,740 to Carlow’s Women’s Aid and thank everyone for their support,” she added.
Compres for the fashion show were Eimear Ní Bhraonáin and Ethna Quirke of KCLR, with popular band After Dark playing afterwards.
Lots of fun and good-humoured banter was very much part of the night, with deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor also kindly doing the honours when it came to unzipping a special surprise thanks to two members of After Dark.
“We had a really good raffle on the night, too, with lots of prizes from local businesses in Tullow and Carlow. It was a great success; we’re delighted,” said Sandra.
Prettymess boutique in Tullow continues to go from strength to strength both in its store and online, with Sandra revealing plans to open a second store in 2023.