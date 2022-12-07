  • Home >
Pretty good going as fashion show raises €1,800 for Women’s Aid

Wednesday, December 07, 2022

Sandra Nolan (right proprietor Prettiness Boutique) is shown with Eimear Ni Bhronain and Eithne Quirke during the Prettymess fashion show in aid of Carlow Women’s Aid in Parkview House Shillelagh Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

At the Prettymess fashion show in aid of Carlow Women’s Aid in Parkview House Shillelagh were Mary-Clare Harte, Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor TD and her sister Catherine

Krystal Bowes, Mollie Levingston, Máire O’Connor, Mary-Clare O’Reilly and Therese Dunne 

Margaret Moran with her granddaughter Allannah Connolly-Moran

Melissa and Eugene Kenny (proprietors Parkview House) 

Eva modelling during the Prettymess fashion show 

Margaret Moore modelling 

Theresa Dunne modelling 

Frances Gahan

Mollie Levingston

Tara Ryan and Edwina Murray

Jane Butler and her daughter Amy

Marie Cosgrove, Teresa Butler and Catherine Gahan at the Prettymess fashion show

Helen Doyle and Alicia OToole

Krystal Bowes modelling at the fashion show

Mary-Claire O’Reilly

Kayla Nolan helps Carmel Mulhall with her make-up during the Prettymess fashion show

Teresa Maxwell, Frances Gahan, Margaret Moore and Aoife Gahan

Laura Puschmann, Merle Altman and Iris Schuh

Some of the audience at the Prettymess charity fashion show in Parkview House, Shillelagh

Aoife Gahan modelling at the show

Sandra Nolan (centre row, third right), owner of Prettymess boutique, with some of the models who took part in the fashion show in aid of Carlow Women’s Aid in Parkview House, Shillelagh

 

By Suzanne Pender

FASHION and fun combined perfectly for a fundraising event with a difference hosted by Tullow boutique Prettymess. The store recently held a ladies’ fashion show and dancing night in aid of Carlow’s Women’s Aid in Parkview House, Shillelagh, attracting lots of dedicated followers of fashion.

“It was a fantastic night – we danced the night away,” smiled Sandra Nolan, owner of Prettymess. “We are delighted to be able to donate €1,740 to Carlow’s Women’s Aid and thank everyone for their support,” she added.

Compres for the fashion show were Eimear Ní Bhraonáin and Ethna Quirke of KCLR, with popular band After Dark playing afterwards.

Lots of fun and good-humoured banter was very much part of the night, with deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor also kindly doing the honours when it came to unzipping a special surprise thanks to two members of After Dark.

“We had a really good raffle on the night, too, with lots of prizes from local businesses in Tullow and Carlow. It was a great success; we’re delighted,” said Sandra.

Prettymess boutique in Tullow continues to go from strength to strength both in its store and online, with Sandra revealing plans to open a second store in 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

