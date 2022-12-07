Pretty good going as fashion show raises €1,800 for Women’s Aid

By Suzanne Pender

FASHION and fun combined perfectly for a fundraising event with a difference hosted by Tullow boutique Prettymess. The store recently held a ladies’ fashion show and dancing night in aid of Carlow’s Women’s Aid in Parkview House, Shillelagh, attracting lots of dedicated followers of fashion.

“It was a fantastic night – we danced the night away,” smiled Sandra Nolan, owner of Prettymess. “We are delighted to be able to donate €1,740 to Carlow’s Women’s Aid and thank everyone for their support,” she added.

Compres for the fashion show were Eimear Ní Bhraonáin and Ethna Quirke of KCLR, with popular band After Dark playing afterwards.

Lots of fun and good-humoured banter was very much part of the night, with deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor also kindly doing the honours when it came to unzipping a special surprise thanks to two members of After Dark.

“We had a really good raffle on the night, too, with lots of prizes from local businesses in Tullow and Carlow. It was a great success; we’re delighted,” said Sandra.

Prettymess boutique in Tullow continues to go from strength to strength both in its store and online, with Sandra revealing plans to open a second store in 2023.