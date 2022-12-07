Six arrested in Donegal as part of operation targeting burglary activity

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Donegal conducted a number of searches as part of Operation Thor on Tuesday, resulting in six arrests.

Operation Thor aims to tackle the anticipated increase in burglaries and associated criminal activity over the winter months through targeted enforcement and preventative activity.

Officers attached to Letterkenny Garda station carried out searches at four properties across the county on Tuesday morning.

Three men and three women, whose ages range from late teens to early 40s, were arrested and a number of mobile phones, documents and a small amount of cash were seized.

One of those arrested, an 18-year-old, was charged in relation to the operation and appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday. The accused has since been released on bail.

The remaining five people have been detained at various Garda stations in Donegal under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They have all since been charged and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.