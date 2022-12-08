‘A’ rates three-bed homes up for sale in Carlow town

These three-bed Carlow houses at Feltham Hall, Blackbog Road are located within the highly sought after area of Feltham Hall, a short stroll from Carlow town centre. Modern family ‘A’ rated homes. Finished to a high specification throughout to include quality fitted kitchens and sanitary ware, generous tiling spec as standard, walk-in wardrobe to master bedroom, wifi/computer points to all bedrooms, air to water heating system, block boundary walls to front & rear with car parking to front for 2 vehicles. There are three homes currently left. Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel: 059 9132500.