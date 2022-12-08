CAB has seized close to €108 million of cash and assets in 11 years

Kenneth Fox

Almost €108 million worth of cash and assets was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in the space of 11 years.

It was recovered from criminals after orders by the High Court between 2011 and 2021.

CAB was set up in 1996 – less than four months after the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin in Dublin.

During 2017 and 2021 period alone they have seized over €89 million worth of cash and goods.

As a result, over €28 million was returned to the exchequer during that five-year period, including Revenue and social welfare collections.

Speaking to Newstalk, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín gave an account of the figures he received from the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

“These are startling figures, they show a significant amount of cash and assets that have been seized by CAB in an 11-year period.

“Overall €60 million has been recovered by CAB in relation to Revenue and Social Welfare during that period as well,” he said.

The Aontu leader said there is a lot of money in CAB currently that could be used for communities.

“Right now there is a seven-year waiting period before cash and assets can be used by the State. We would like to see that waiting period reduced.”

Mr Tóibín said he would like to see that money invested into the communities that have been “decimated” by crime and anti-social behaviour.