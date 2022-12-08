Carlow gardai not aware of any issue with speeding on Hanover Road

THE gardaí and Carlow County Council say they are unaware of a speeding issue on the Hanover Road. A member of the public wrote into the Carlow Joint Policing Committee meeting with a series of questions about the Hanover Road, Carlow from Blackbog Road to Riverside.

They wished to know how many speeding tickets had been issued and what was being done to combat speeding. They wished to know why a stop sign instead of a yield sign was not in place at the top of Blackbog Road and what level of speed was required for traffic-calming measures.

They also claimed that a large number of drivers were breaking the red lights at the new Hanover traffic lights and wanted to know what was to be done about this.

The roads section of the county council and the gardaí both replied that they were not aware that speeding was an issue in the area. The roads section said it would assess speeds travelled on the road to ascertain whether 85% of drivers travel below or at the speed limit in dry weather, which is a guideline.

The yield sign was in line with the road sign manual, it added.

Supt Aidan Brennan said gardaí did not issue specific data about speeding offences, pointing out that it was the role of the Central Statistics Office to do this.

“(Hanover Road) has not been a problem so far – it’s not been brought to my attention,” he stated.

Cllr Willian Paton said he lived in the area and had seen a number of near misses at the new Hanover junction by Aldi.

“You are taking your life in your hands,” he said. “You are really dependent on the goodwill of drivers. There is going to be a serious accident.”