Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

John Galvin

Formerly of Leeds and Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow on December 6th 2022, peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny after a short illness. John was predeceased by his wife Marie and brother Eddie. Loving father of Declan and Lorcan, precious son of Eddie and Mary, a loving brother of Martin, Paddy, Hannah, brother in law Niall, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, caring neighbors and wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, Co. Carlow (R95 DV76) this Friday, 9th December, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Saturday 10th December at 12 noon in St. Fortchen’s Church, Rathanna (R95 ND00) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral home private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research.

Mary McCarthy (née O’Callaghan)

38 Mullaunmore, Ballon, Co. Carlow and formerly of Macroom, Co. Cork and Wallington, Surrey, England, passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, on December 4th, 2022.

Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Fiona, Stephen and David, adored grandmother of Dominic, Jonathan, Leo, Cameron and the late James and cherished sister of Sean, Gene, Pat and the late Jerh and Judy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Trish, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., on Thursday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in Saints Peter & Paul Church, Ballon, followed by Funeral to Dardistown Crematorium for Cremation Service at 1pm.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

Marys Cremation Service can be viewed on the following

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Bridget Carpenter

Farnans, Wolfhill, Co. Laois. After a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her twin sister, Sheila.

Will be sadly missed by her loving parents Mary and James, sister Rosemary, brothers Séamus and Denis, sister-in-law Karina, brother-in-law Kieran, adored nieces Niamh, Hannah and Abbey, treasured nephew Conor, her loving Uncle Jim, family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.Late of Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary.

May Bridget Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., on Friday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Abban’s Church, Doonane,(Eircode R93 AT86) followed by Funeral to Arles Cemetery for Burial.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only please.

Many thanks to the doctors, nurses, carers and staff of Cherry Ward, University Hospital Waterford for their kindness and care.