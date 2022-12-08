Final call goes out for entries to Pan Celtic National Song Contest

By Suzanne Pender

WITH JUST one week to the deadline, a final call has gone out for entries to the Pan Celtic National Song Contest 2023.

The aim of this particular contest is to find a newly-composed song in Irish to represent Ireland at the International Song Contest, which will be held during the Pan Celtic festival next April.

Entries may range from traditional and country to pop or rock, jazz or classical. The only requirement is that the lyrics and the music be original and ‘as Gaeilge’. Songs may be written for and performed by soloists, groups or bands.

The popular song contest has been held in Carlow since 2012 and attracts entries of the highest quality from across the country. A steady flow of entries is being received, with the final lot expected to beat the deadline, now just a week away.

Recordings may be on smart phone, mp3, CD or other formats by 5pm on Tuesday 20 December. The organisers are anxious to point out that a professional recording is not a requirement at entry stage.

Entries received will be shortlisted and the chosen finalists will compete at the live gala final on Saturday 28 January in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual.

A panel of judges will pick the winning song, which will then go forward to represent Ireland and compete with the other national winners from Wales, Scotland, Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man at the International Pan Celtic Festival 2023, which will be held in Carlow from 11-16 April.

Guidelines and application forms are available on www.panceltic.ie or by emailing [email protected], phone 087 2857048 or 085 1340047.

It is hoped that a number of local and regional compositions will be among the entries and make it to the live final on 28 January.