Harpist Brídín to play at Club D’Art

Thursday, December 08, 2022

By Suzanne Pender

WEST Sligo contemporary harpist Brídín will perform in Pembroke Club D’Art on Friday 16 December.

Over the past number of years, Brídín has developed her own style, influenced by her natural surroundings and rooted in her background in traditional Irish music.

She released her debut album featuring MuRli, Sharon Shannon and Stephen Rea in October.

There’ll be a lovely festive vibe to Brídín’s Carlow performance with mulled wine and mince pies served beforehand to get everyone in the Christmas mood.

Tickets (€15) from Bernard Jennings at Pembroke Club D’Art or from Eventbrite at  https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/bridin-at-pembroke-club-dart-carlow-tickets-477328701997

 

 

 

