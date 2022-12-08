Ladies’ society raises €4k for Alzheimer’s

By Suzanne Pender

THE generosity of the Ladies Friendly Society has once again come to the fore with its recent donation of €4,220 to the local branch of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. The funds were raised from the society’s recent sale and coffee morning in Ballyconnell, which was very well supported by the local community.

“It was our first sale back after two or three years, so it went very well. We were delighted to be back after Covid,” said Irene Lawlor from the Ladies Friendly Society.

“We had a cake sale, a book sale, €5 for a tea and cake and then lots of people made donations or bought things. Overall, we raised €4,220 for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland,” she added.

The Ladies Friendly Society has been running the event for the past decade in aid of the local branch of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, which is extremely grateful to the society for the ongoing support.