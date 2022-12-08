  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Students look to the future at careers seminar in St Leo’s

Students look to the future at careers seminar in St Leo’s

Thursday, December 08, 2022

 

 

 

 

At the careers seminar hosted by St Leo’s College, Carlow were Vivian Nixon and Thomas Proctor
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

St Leo’s students Sophie Tyrrell, Abigail Chapman, Jenna Ivory and Kate Nolan-Gould helped the event to run smoothly

 

By Elizabeth Lee

ST LEO’S College, Carlow hosted a careers seminar on behalf of the Carlow branch of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, which attracted students from all around the county.

Local professionals graciously gave their time to inspire and inform students about their jobs and careers. This event occurs biannually and provides a unique opportunity for second-level students to hear what day-to-day life is all about in a particular job, how to get into the profession and the progression pathways connected with that profession.

There was ample time for questions at the end of each presentation and speakers commented on the depth and breadth of many of the queries posed by those attending. Students could choose three presentations out of the 30 on offer.

The careers discussed included everything from accounting to beauty therapy, childcare to horticulture, physiotherapy to journalism, to nursing and law. Information stands with personnel from SETU, Carlow College, Carlow Institute of Further Education, Carlow/Kilkenny ETB, MSD Carlow, ESB Apprenticeships, Autolaunch, Glanbia and SOLAS were busy hubs throughout the evening.

Over 500 students attended the event. Thanks is extended to guidance teachers Elaine Fleming, Áine Delaney and Mary Foley and to St Leo’s College for its meticulous organisation of the seminar.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tullow man inducted to IHI’s College of Fellows

Thursday, 08/12/22 - 6:21pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Thursday, 08/12/22 - 6:06pm

Ladies’ society raises €4k for Alzheimer’s

Thursday, 08/12/22 - 4:29pm