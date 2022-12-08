Students look to the future at careers seminar in St Leo’s

By Elizabeth Lee

ST LEO’S College, Carlow hosted a careers seminar on behalf of the Carlow branch of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, which attracted students from all around the county.

Local professionals graciously gave their time to inspire and inform students about their jobs and careers. This event occurs biannually and provides a unique opportunity for second-level students to hear what day-to-day life is all about in a particular job, how to get into the profession and the progression pathways connected with that profession.

There was ample time for questions at the end of each presentation and speakers commented on the depth and breadth of many of the queries posed by those attending. Students could choose three presentations out of the 30 on offer.

The careers discussed included everything from accounting to beauty therapy, childcare to horticulture, physiotherapy to journalism, to nursing and law. Information stands with personnel from SETU, Carlow College, Carlow Institute of Further Education, Carlow/Kilkenny ETB, MSD Carlow, ESB Apprenticeships, Autolaunch, Glanbia and SOLAS were busy hubs throughout the evening.

Over 500 students attended the event. Thanks is extended to guidance teachers Elaine Fleming, Áine Delaney and Mary Foley and to St Leo’s College for its meticulous organisation of the seminar.